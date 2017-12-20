Suspect Charged in Heroin Bust to Stand Trial

The Erie man charged in connection to what police describe as the biggest heroin bust in the city's history, will now face trial.

The ruling was handed down by Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro Wednesday afternoon, following the preliminary hearing of 35-year-old Jamie Pullium.

Pullium is facing several charges, including possession with the intent to deliver and person not to possess a firearm.

On December 5, Pullium was arrested outside an apartment on East 32nd Street, after investigators were given permission to search the residence.

Inside the apartment freezer, Erie Police Lt. Mike Nolan testified that police found 430 grams of heroin, which were placed inside of three large plastic bags.

Lt. Nolan said the 430 grams of heroin translate to nearly 8,000 doses.

Investigators also seized two loaded handguns, which were found inside of a couch.

After impounding Pullium’s car, Lt. Nolan also testified that they found four pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

In all, investigators say the heroin and marijuana carried a street value of more than $100,000.

Pullium remains in the Erie County Prison on $500,000 bond.