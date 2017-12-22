Man Charged with Four Counts of Attempted Homicide for Shooting at Car Full of Teens

An Erie man is charged with four counts of attempted homicide after police said he opened fire on a car full of teenagers.

Dominic French, 38, was also arraigned Friday morning on four counts each of attempted aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, plus three counts of possession of a firearm prohibited and eight counts of simple assault.

It started just after 11 p.m. Thursday at West 17th and Liberty.

Police said a dispute that started on social media brought a car with four juveniles inside to an apartment house there. That's when police said French brought out a rifle and opened fire.

French is the stepdad of one of the kids the teens in the car were looking for, police said.

He is accused of firing four shots into that car; none of the teens were hit.

Police had the bullet-riddled vehicle towed away to be processed for evidence.

