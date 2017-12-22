GE Transportation Announces Deal for 200 New Locomotives to be Manufactured in Fort Worth, Texas

CN, the Canadian National Railway Company, will acquire 200 new locomotives over the next three years from GE Transportation that will be produced at GE's Fort Worth, Texas facility starting in 2018, the companies announced Friday.

The order includes Tier 4 and Tier 3 Evolution Series locomotives. They will be equipped with GE Transportation’s GoLINC Platform, Trip Optimizer System and Distributed Power LOCOTROL eXpanded Architecture, which all help to make the trains more effective and efficient.

It is the largest locomotive deal by any Class 1 railroad since 2014, according to GE.

CN said the purchase will accommodate future growth opportunities and increase operational efficiency across its system.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with GE Transportation and look forward to adding these units to our fleet as part of our commitment to operational and service excellence,” said Luc Jobin, CN president and chief executive officer.

“We are proud to partner with CN on this agreement to meet the needs of their future growth, and optimize and further digitize their freight rail operations,” said Rafael Santana, chief executive officer of GE Transportation.

The first units will be delivered in 2018. The rest will come in 2019 and 2020.

CN's team of approximately 23,000 railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually across a rail network spanning approximately 20,000 miles in Canada and mid-America.

