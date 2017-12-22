Erie Mayor-Elect Joe Schember Announces Personnel Appointments - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Mayor-Elect Joe Schember Announces Personnel Appointments

Posted: Updated:

Erie Mayor-Elect Joe Schember announced some of his new key personnel Friday morning.

Mayor's Office

  • Renee Lamis will serve at Chief of Staff. Lamis previously served as director of Gannon University's Master of Public Administration program.
  • Niken Astari Carpenter will serve as Executive Assistant and Immigrant and Refugee Liaison. Carpenter is a current member of Gov. Tom Wolf's Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.
  • Michael Outlaw Sr. will serve as Community Liaison, a new position focusing on minority relations, police and Unified Erie.
  • Kathy Wyrosdick will serve as Director of Planning for the City of Erie, a new position focusing on Implementation of Erie Refocused.

Office of Economic and Community Development

  • Chris Groner will be promoted to Director of Economic and Community Development. He will focus on external economic development activity. Groner currently works as Economic Development Specialist. Groner will keep his role as the Enterprise Zone Revolving Loan Fund Coordinator.
  • Debra Smith will serve as Assistant Director of Economic and Community Development. She will focus on internal community program management. Smith is currently the city's Grant Administrator.
  • Abigail Skinner will become the city's first full-time Grant Writer. She previous worked as the director of grants and research for the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.
  • Schember will also hire a Business Development Officer, which will be a new position.

Changes to City Solicitor’s Office

  • Edward Betza will serve as city solicitor in a part-time capacity under a fee agreement, which must be approved by Erie City Council. He is an attorney at Elderkin Law Firm, which specializes in municipal and zoning law.

Department Directors and Chiefs

  • Lt. Daniel Spizarny will be promoted to Police Chief.
  • Guy Santone will continue as Fire Chief.
  • Paul Lichtenwalter will remain Finance Director.
  • Dave Mulvihill will stay on as Public Works Director.
  • Connie Cook will continues as Human Resources Manager.

Mayor-elect Schember's inauguration is Jan. 2 at noon in Erie City Council Chambers.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com