97 Cadets Graduate from Pennsylvania State Police Academy

97 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the state, including the one that serves northwestern Pennsylvania.

The men and women, who make up the 150th graduating cadet class, completed 27 weeks of classroom and physical training.

These are the graduates assigned to barracks in the Troop E area:

Troop E, Corry

  • Bradley J. Beightol, of Venango County
  • Ryan L. Gocal, of Crawford County

Troop E, Erie

  • Rodd J. Furlough Jr., of Allegheny County
  • Corey A. Tomko, of Crawford County

Troop E, Franklin

  • Jerod S. Young, of Crawford County

Troop E, Girard

  • Jacob A. Newara, of Erie County

Troop E, Meadville

  • Richard M. Bordonaro, of Erie County

Troop E, Warren

  • Bradley S. Barnhill, of Venango County
  • Joshua M. Tassone, of Venango County

