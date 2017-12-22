97 Cadets Graduate from Pennsylvania State Police Academy

97 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the state, including the one that serves northwestern Pennsylvania.

The men and women, who make up the 150th graduating cadet class, completed 27 weeks of classroom and physical training.

These are the graduates assigned to barracks in the Troop E area:

Troop E, Corry

Bradley J. Beightol, of Venango County

Ryan L. Gocal, of Crawford County

Troop E, Erie

Rodd J. Furlough Jr., of Allegheny County

Corey A. Tomko, of Crawford County

Troop E, Franklin

Jerod S. Young, of Crawford County

Troop E, Girard

Jacob A. Newara, of Erie County

Troop E, Meadville

Richard M. Bordonaro, of Erie County

Troop E, Warren

Bradley S. Barnhill, of Venango County

Joshua M. Tassone, of Venango County

