$6M in State Grants Awarded to Erie County for Redevelopment, Streetscape Improvements

Two grants totaling $6 million were awarded to the Erie County General Authority and the City of Erie from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for redevelopment and streetscape improvements, State Reps. Pat Harkins, Flo Fabrizio and Ryan Bizzarro announced Friday.

Erie County General Authority will use $5 million to redevelop SB3 Industrial Park, the former Hammermill/International Paper manufacturing site in the City of Erie. It will address the maintenance of on-site utilities and infrastructure to support redevelopment plans.

“Once International Paper ceased operations, the mill facilities were demolished leaving behind existing foundations, slabs and subsurface conditions not conducive for redevelopment,” Harkins said in a news release. “RACP funds will be used to address existing subsurface conditions such as the removal of concrete slabs and footers.”

The other $1 million will go towards the City of Erie's Downtown Revitalization Streetscape with plans to install new sidewalks, street lighting, pedestrian lighting and curbing. Parking kiosks will also be installed to take advantage of modern technology.

The area from Perry Square to 3rd Street on both State and French Streets will see the improvements. Lawmakers and local leaders said the improved streetscapes will make downtown more user-friendly and complement more than $300 million private investment by UPMC, Scott Enterprises and Erie Insurance in the city.

RACP funding is administered for regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

Three other community, economic development and revitalization projects were also awarded funding:

Crawford County

Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County

Vernon Place - Job-generator Rt. 322 & Rt. 19 Corridor

$600,000

Warren County

City of Warren

2017 Warren Downtown Revitalization

$1,000,000

Mercer County

Hudson Land Investments, LP

Pine Township Business Park Development Project

$500,000

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.