Suspect in Fatal Shooting Withdraws Guilty Plea

The suspect who pleaded guilty in fatal shooting case last New Year's Eve will now go to trial, after a judge allowed him to withdraw his plea.

Grover Lyons, 26, is charged with the shooting death of 28-year-old Darrin Germany.

In October, the case was just moments away from going to trial, when Lyons entered a plea deal and pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

At the time, prosecutors explained to him that once he pleads guilty, he can’t change his mind.

In court today, Lyons said that he thought he was pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and that he fired shots at Germany in self-defense.

“I feel as though it was self-defense,” said Lyons. “I feel as though if someone fires at you, you have a right to stand your ground.”

Prosecutors say Lyons shot and killed Germany outside of Bogey's Tavern on December 31, 2016.

Judge John J. Mead granted Lyons request to withdraw his guilty plea.

Lyons trial is expected to begin in May.