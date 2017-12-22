Schember Names Key Staffers Including New Police Chief

Mayor-elect Joe Schember today named key staffers for his new administration, including a new police chief.

Schember announcing 13 key appointments, a combination of city hall veterans and newcomers.

He thinks they share his vision of moving the city forward.

The biggest appointment is 27 year Erie Police veteran Lt. Dan Spizarny as the new chief, replacing Don Dacus.

Schember believes the new chief shares his belief of the importance of improving police-community relations.

Schember said, "Community policing is important. If we are really going to change the city, the police need to be involved in the community."

Spizarny said, "The programs that have started, community-police relations, Unified Erie, our police athletic league, those are great steps that we have taken. And we need to continue them and we look to grow them."

Schember says Guy Santone will remain as Erie Fire Chief.

And Erie County Planning Director Kathy Wyrosdick will become city planner.