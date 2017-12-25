Record Breaking Christmas Snow

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A new standard has been set for a white Christmas in Erie, PA. Today we shattered the old record of 8.1" (2002) of Christmas snow with 13.6". The numbers come from the official reporting station at the Erie International Airport - however many areas received more. So far this month more than 52" of snow has fallen in the Flagship City, that's more than 31" above normal. These number has moved December, 2017 into the top five snowiest December's on record. A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for much of the area through Wednesday. More snow is expected overnight Monday and through the rest of the year.