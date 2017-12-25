Historic snowstorm shuts down flights at Erie International Airport

Whether it was on the road or in the air, it was nothing short of a Christmas Day travel nightmare throughout Erie County.

"It's been a mess," said Courtney Anderson, who was traveling from Washington, D.C. and was one of several passengers whose flight was canceled Monday.

"Visibility was horrible," echoed Michelle Palucki of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, whose flight was also canceled.

By Christmas night, all flights into and out of the Erie International Airport were cancelled.

The National Weather Service measured 21" of snow at the airport by Monday evening, a Christmas Day record, shattering a 2002 record of 8.1".

The cancellation ruined what was supposed to be a long holiday vacation for the Palucki family.

"We were going to leave in our hotel at 8 in the morning, but now we're going to arrive at our hotel at 8 in the morning. So we're just going to have to cut out a couple of things tomorrow," Palucki said.

With the snow expected to continue over night, the United Airlines flight #3773 from Erie International to Chicago O-Hare Tuesday morning is already canceled.

Some passengers, like Ted Vickey, among those staying in a nearby hotel. The storm isn't expected to pass until Wednesday, and he doesn't expect to leave until Thursday.

"The snowplow here at the airport got stuck on the runway," he said.

"I booked a flight, fingers crossed going out. If not, I'm going to try to get to a different airport," said Anderson.

But getting to another airport could be tough. Traffic in the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 Monday afternoon was at a standstill. The plows were out in full force at the Erie International Airport, which is good news for the Palucki family, who's forced to stay in Erie for the night.

"We plan on going back to my family's house trying to figure out how we're to get back to Cleveland so we can get a flight out early morning," said Michelle's husband, Scott.

A historic snowstorm snagging travel plans this Christmas holiday.

You can follow the status of your flight at the Erie International Airport here.