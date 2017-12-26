Two Charged from DUI Checkpoint in Fairview Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Charged from DUI Checkpoint in Fairview Township

Two men have been charged after entering a DUI checkpoint in Fairview Township early Saturday morning.

They arrived at the checkpoint, which was set up in the 7000 block of West Lake Road, around 1:17 a.m.

Troopers smelled burnt marijuana and observed marijuana scattered throughout the vehicle and occupants, according to State Police.

Corey M. Sterrett, 18, of McKean, who was the driver, was arrested for DUI of a controlled substance and prohibited offensive weapons.

The passenger - Dakota R. Barnes, 18, of Lake City - was also taken into custody for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

