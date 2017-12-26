Erie Receives Record 53 Inches of Snow in 30 Hours

UPDATE: The 1 p.m. snow observation at Erie International Airport was 1.5" of new snow since 7 a.m. This brings the daily total to 20.5" of snow. The 2-day total since midnight Christmas Day is 54.5" of snow. The storm total since snow began after 7 p.m. Christmas Eve is 56.5" of snow.

Erie, Pennsylvania received 53 inches of snow in 30 hours, shattering many records, according to the National Weather service.

This is the greatest two-day total in the entire state of Pennsylvania. The previous record was 44" in Morgantown, Pennsylvania on March 20 and 21, 1958.

It also beats the 13-day total snowfall record for Erie, Pennsylvania, which was 52.8" from Dec. 31, 1998 to January 12, 1998.

Erie picked up 19" of new snow from midnight to 6 a.m. alone.

