Pennsylvania National Guard on Active Duty in Northwestern Pennsylvania After Record Snowfall

21 Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) troops have been put on State Active Duty in northwestern Pennsylvania following record snowfall, according to Gov. Tom Wolf Tuesday evening.

The PNG is providing high-clearance, all-terrain military vehicles to aid local agencies. They will be used to help with medical emergency and law enforcement response, assisting with safety and wellness checks, transporting essential emergency services personnel and assigning a liaison to the Erie County Emergency Operations Center.

Pennsylvania's National Guard is the third largest in the country. It is made up of approximately 20,000 members in more than 80 armories and readiness centers statewide.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

