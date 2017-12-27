North East Police Asking Residents to Park in Driveways - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

North East Police Asking Residents to Park in Driveways

Posted:

Police are asking all North East Borough residents to park their vehicles in the driveway instead of the street, if possible, and follow odd-even parking where posted.

This will allow the Streets Department to better clear the roads.

