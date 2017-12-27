Disaster Emergency Declaration for Erie County Lifted - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Disaster Emergency Declaration for Erie County Lifted

Posted:

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper Wednesday lifted the disaster emergency declaration that she signed Tuesday due to Erie's record-breaking snowfall.

It allowed the mobilization of additional resources, including the Pennsylvania National Guard, to respond to the storm.

County officials said they made the decision to lift the declaration because streets are being maintained in Millcreek Township and the City of Erie is not requesting any any additional resources.

One National Guard ambulance will remain in Erie County.

