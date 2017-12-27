Lucille M. Wright Air Museum Closing to Make Way for More Space - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lucille M. Wright Air Museum Closing to Make Way for More Space at National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY

The Lucille M. Wright Air Museum is closing to make way for the new, national comedy center being built. Planes and other equipment were moved to storage until a new location can be found.

A Jamestown, NY moving company was seen inside the storefront removing several planes and office furniture. The museum will store its contents in an undisclosed location pending the discovery of a new home. 

The president of the Air Museum, Ella Maternowski, says a curator will be sought after a new home is found for the museum items. The current air museum has been at the same location for five years. Word came in September that its lease would not be renewed. The National Comedy Center declined comment. 

