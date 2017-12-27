Team Rubicon Volunteers to Help Erie County Residents Clear Snow

Team Rubicon volunteers will be coming to Erie to help provide free snow cleanup assistance to vulnerable residents.

Members of the non-profit are expected to arrive in Erie County Thursday morning.

Anyone who needs help clearing their driveways and sidewalks can call 2-1-1, which is available 24/7, to request Team Rubicon's help.

The United Way's 2-1-1 Call Center will send the information to the Erie County Department of Public Safety, which will deploy Team Rubicon members to homes. Members will be sent out to help residents who cannot clear away the snow from their driveways and sidewalks on their own, especially the elderly and people with disabilities or medical conditions.

Erie County said it reached out to Team Rubicon for assistance.

Volunteers from the same national non-profit came to Erie in November to provide cleanup relief following the tornado. It is mainly made up of military veterans.

Team Rubicon will be housed at the Erie County Department of Public Safety during its time in Erie County.

