Erie Lake Effect Snow Storm Records, Totals Released

The National Weather Service in Cleveland Wednesday released preliminary snow amounts, totals and records from the lake effect snow storm from Dec. 24-27.

Erie, PA Snow Amounts

Date Snow Amount Dec. 24 (after 7 p.m.) 2.0" Dec. 25 34.0" Dec. 26 26.5" Dec. 27 2.6" Total Snow 65.1"

Records

Record New Record Old Record All-Time Record for 2-Day Snowfall in the State of Pennsylvania 60.5" - Dec. 25-26, 2017 44.0" - Morgantown, PA - March 20-21, 1958 All-Time Record for Snow in Any Single Day in Erie, PA 34.0" - Dec. 25, 2017 20.0" - Nov. 22, 1956 24-Hour Snowfall on Dec. 25 34.0" - 2017 8.1" - 2002 24-Hour Snowfall on Dec. 26 26.5" - 2017 8.2" - 1926

Selected Storm Total Snow Amounts

Location Total Snowfall Erie Airport, PA 65.1" 6 SW North East, PA 56.0" Colt Station, PA 56.0" Green Township, PA 51.5" Millcreek Township, PA 46.5" Conneaut, OH 38.8" Lake City, PA 36.3" North Kingsville, OH 31.9" Ashtabula, OH 29.3" North East, PA 27.5" Madison, OH 15.8"

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.