Erie Lake Effect Snow Storm Records, Totals Released - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Lake Effect Snow Storm Records, Totals Released

Posted: Updated:

The National Weather Service in Cleveland Wednesday released preliminary snow amounts, totals and records from the lake effect snow storm from Dec. 24-27.

Erie, PA Snow Amounts

Date Snow Amount
Dec. 24 (after 7 p.m.) 2.0"
Dec. 25 34.0"
Dec. 26 26.5"
Dec. 27 2.6"
Total Snow 65.1"

Records

Record New Record Old Record
All-Time Record for 2-Day Snowfall in the State of Pennsylvania 60.5" - Dec. 25-26, 2017 44.0" - Morgantown, PA - March 20-21, 1958
All-Time Record for Snow in Any Single Day in Erie, PA 34.0" - Dec. 25, 2017 20.0" - Nov. 22, 1956
24-Hour Snowfall on Dec. 25 34.0" - 2017 8.1" - 2002
24-Hour Snowfall on Dec. 26 26.5" - 2017 8.2" - 1926

Selected Storm Total Snow Amounts

Location Total Snowfall
Erie Airport, PA 65.1"
6 SW North East, PA 56.0"
Colt Station, PA 56.0"
Green Township, PA 51.5"
Millcreek Township, PA 46.5"
Conneaut, OH 38.8"
Lake City, PA 36.3"
North Kingsville, OH 31.9"
Ashtabula, OH 29.3"
North East, PA 27.5"
Madison, OH 15.8"

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com