Pennsylvania National Guard Assists Close to 35 People During Erie Winter Storm

The Pennsylvania National Guard assisted close to 35 people as a result of the snow storm.

The National Guard arrived around 10 p.m. Tuesday after Erie County declared a disaster emergency.

A 25 member crew helped with transportation and getting people to and from the hospitals.

National Guard member Jim McGuire said crews spent most of their time responding to emergency calls.

"The reports that I've gotten is that guys are helping with accidents, working with EMTs, getting people into the hospitals from accidents, things like that," said McGuire.

Members headed back Wednesday afternoon after the disaster emergency declaration was lifted.

One National Guard ambulance is expected to remain stationed in Erie County.

