PennDOT Lifts Erie County Interstate Speed Restrictions - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PennDOT Lifts Erie County Interstate Speed Restrictions

Posted: Updated:

PennDOT lifted the 45 mph speed limit restrictions in place on roadways in the northwest region.

The speed limits on Interstate 90, Interstate 86 and Interstate 79 in Erie County are now back to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat area roadways.

Drivers can check on road conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.

