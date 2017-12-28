Land bank proposal heads back to Dahlkemper's desk

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) told Erie News Now Thursday the dispensary will be located in the City of Erie instead of Fairview.More >>
This is the greatest two-day total in the entire state of Pennsylvania.More >>
At 101-years-old, Harry Caspersen has seen his fair share of rough winters, including this week's massive snowstorm that dropped nearly six feet of the white stuff on the Erie area.More >>
A total of 125 drivers were stopped.More >>
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Thursday night.More >>
The National Weather Service in Cleveland Wednesday released preliminary snow amounts, totals and records from the lake effect snow storm from Dec. 24-27.More >>
The fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. at 5912 Pilgrim Road.More >>
As Erie clears away the record snowfall, Team Rubicon is coming back to town, to assist residents with snow removal and more.More >>
