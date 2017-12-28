Millcreek Mall Re-opens After Record Snowfall Closes Complex For Two Days

The Millcreek Mall is open for the first time since Christmas, after Erie County's historic snowfall prompted the closing of the complex for the first time more than 20 years.

Shoppers stepped through the snow-covered ground to get to the deals and do post-holiday returns, starting at 10:00 Thursday morning. The mall was closed the past two days--which are notoriously busy shopping days during the year. but the decision was made out of safety.

Millcreek Mall Marketing Director Kiara Catanzaro says, "We decided to close mainly because most of the mall employees could not get out of their driveways or neighborhoods. They just simply weren't plowed out to get here. and their safety is obviously our number one concern."

The mall is running several promotions for shoppers over the next few days. Free coffee from Cinnabon \ Aunt Annie's will be given out to the first 200 shoppers again Friday and Saturday. There is also a social media effort, where shoppers can post photos outside of the mall near the huge snow mounds to see how you "measure up" to the snow mounds. They can be posted to the mall's Facebook page.

On Saturday, the mall is also rolling into the New Year with the making of the largest snowball on property.