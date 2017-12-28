Local Business Keeping Stocked With Snow Blowers Ahead of Next Snow Storm

When to comes to cleaning up and digging out, one of the best friends you can have this time of year is a slow blower. We checked in with Miller Brothers Power Equipment in Erie. Sales Manager Larry Higgins tells us they have both inventory in stock and on its way. He says the company has been trying to stay ahead of the curve.

"When we realized this wasn't going to let up on Tuesday we got a hold of all three of the major manufacturers we deal with, Ariens, Honda and Toro to see what was available inventory-wise and put some orders in."

We're told up to 80 snow blowers will be arriving soon, but one third of them are already spoken for. Miller Brothers has a supply of used equipment, too, along with rock salt and shovels that are in demand.





