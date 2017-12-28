Kids Go Sledding in Erie's Record Snowfall - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kids Go Sledding in Erie's Record Snowfall

Posted: Updated:

Some decided to go outside Tuesday and embrace the record snowfall and temperatures in the teens.

Erie News Now found kids climbing onto sleds and sliding down the hill at Frontier Park.

It was just one way many spent their Christmas breaks off school.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com