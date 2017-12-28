Greyhound Passengers Left Waiting for Bus

About 30 passengers at Erie's Greyhound bus terminal spent Tuesday morning wondering where their ride was.

Several told Erie News Now they showed up around 7:30 a.m. for an 8 a.m. bus to Pittsburgh, but they found no one at the ticket window, and the doors were locked.

However, a sign in the window said everything was on schedule.

There was no word on the Greyhound website about cancellations due to the weather either Tuesday or Wednesday.

It made for a frustrating day for holiday travelers.

"We have had no word from Greyhound," said Pat Winiarczyk. "All of us have contacted customer service to no avail and no word."

Some customers said they also called the Pittsburgh Greyhound station, but that location did not have information either.

