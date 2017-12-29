Erie Firefighters Ask for Help Clearing Fire Hydrants - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Firefighters Ask for Help Clearing Fire Hydrants

Firefighters are asking for your help to keep the fire hydrants in your neighborhood clear of snow.

They said valuable minutes can be lost searching for and digging out a hydrant during a fire.

We found numerous firefighters late Thursday morning digging out fire hydrants on Erie's lower west side near 3rd Street.

Many hydrants were buried in the record-breaking snow and have become hard to find if a fire breaks out.

Firefighters ask you to clear all snow and ice around the hydrant, including a path to the street, so firefighters have room to work.

