USPS Attempting to Deliver All Mail, Requests Help from Customers

The United State Postal Service (USPS) told Erie News Now Friday postal carriers are out trying to make deliveries.

All of the mail was taken out in an attempt to make a full delivery or do as much as safely and humanely possible, according to a USPS spokesperson.

USPS is asking customers to be patient as they make deliveries where it is safe and passable.

Some post-mounted, drive-up delivery boxes have been cleared out, but others have snow still in the way.

USPS is requesting that customers clear out a path to the mailboxes at their houses and on posts, if they can do it safely.

The Postal Service said workers are doing the best they can and finding more success each day.

