USPS Attempting to Deliver All Mail, Requests Help from Customer - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

USPS Attempting to Deliver All Mail, Requests Help from Customers

Posted: Updated:

The United State Postal Service (USPS) told Erie News Now Friday postal carriers are out trying to make deliveries.

All of the mail was taken out in an attempt to make a full delivery or do as much as safely and humanely possible, according to a USPS spokesperson.

USPS is asking customers to be patient as they make deliveries where it is safe and passable.

Some post-mounted, drive-up delivery boxes have been cleared out, but others have snow still in the way.

USPS is requesting that customers clear out a path to the mailboxes at their houses and on posts, if they can do it safely.

The Postal Service said workers are doing the best they can and finding more success each day.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com