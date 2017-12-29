Lake Effect Snow Warning - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Here are the updated warnings and advisories for this weekend. Heavy snow expected through this evening hours along the lakeshore. A shift is winds will bring snow inland with light to moderate snow showers for traditional snowbelt areas later tonight. Late Saturday another wind shift could bring heavier snow back to Northern Erie County and lakeshore communities. 10-16"+ expected in the warning areas. 4-8" possible for the advisory areas. For more on your holiday weekend forecast visit www.erienewsnow.com

