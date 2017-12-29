Shelter at Erie City Mission Among Other Options For Homeless - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Shelter at Erie City Mission Among Other Options For Homeless

Posted: Updated:

When temperatures dip into the single digits, like they will this weekend, those in need of shelter have a few options in Erie.

Erie News Now we got a look around the Erie City Mission, and surprisingly there was space available.

Program Coordinator Curtis L. Jones says overflow shelters are stepping in to house people overnight from the months of November to April, including churches that rotate the service, for two weeks at a time. But the city mission can house up to 56 men a night. the average right now is 47 men. Anyone in need of shelter would have to be at the mission, by 6 p.m. on any given night, to be part of the in-take process. 

He says, "They can stay at the mission for up to two months, 60 days. We will grant them an extension if they are working or something of that nature, trying to get housing. we will work with them, on that behalf." 

The Erie city mission is located at 11th and French Street in Erie. There are two day shelters and those are the Upper Room and the Mental Health Association which are both at 11th and Peach Street in Downtown Erie. ### 
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com