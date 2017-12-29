Shelter at Erie City Mission Among Other Options For Homeless

When temperatures dip into the single digits, like they will this weekend, those in need of shelter have a few options in Erie.

Erie News Now we got a look around the Erie City Mission, and surprisingly there was space available.

Program Coordinator Curtis L. Jones says overflow shelters are stepping in to house people overnight from the months of November to April, including churches that rotate the service, for two weeks at a time. But the city mission can house up to 56 men a night. the average right now is 47 men. Anyone in need of shelter would have to be at the mission, by 6 p.m. on any given night, to be part of the in-take process.

He says, "They can stay at the mission for up to two months, 60 days. We will grant them an extension if they are working or something of that nature, trying to get housing. we will work with them, on that behalf."

The Erie city mission is located at 11th and French Street in Erie. There are two day shelters and those are the Upper Room and the Mental Health Association which are both at 11th and Peach Street in Downtown Erie. ###

