Tips to Keep Insurance Claims Down and Families Safe During Snowstorm

For people who can do some of their own snow removal, there's a few suggestions tonight on how to keep you and your family safe. Dennis Bort, the owner of Bort Insurance Services says take down any icicles, keep the weight off gutters, and if you can, safely remove snow from flat roofs. Also,knock down any snow drifts along the side of your home so they don't end up injuring your or falling near your car and causing damage.

He says,"One of the things that unfortunately happens when you get real heavy snowfalls and prolonged cold, is that weight of ice and snow has a tendency to cause garages, sheds, porches to collapse. that's why we are asking people to safely take that snow off the roofs."