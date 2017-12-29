Millcreek School District Prepares for Second Semester Amid Snow

The Millcreek School District is preparing for students to return to school on Tuesday.

Crews have been working since Monday to clear off buses, and a path so the buses can get out.

Even with the record snow, and more on the way, the district is confident, they will be able to safely transport students, come Tuesday.

"We have a team that is on standby on Sunday, and Monday, and our contractor who we've contracted to remove snow will work with us diligently to make sure that we're ready to roll Tuesday morning." said Assistant Location Manager with First Student, Valerie Freeman. "It may be slow-going, due to the weather, but, we're ready, we're ready to go."

Freeman said the district will keep parents updated on any possible delays, through e-mail or by calling.