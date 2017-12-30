Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls to Increase in January - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls to Increase in January

Get ready to pay more if you plan to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Tolls will increase six percent starting Sunday, Jan. 7.

The change, which was approved back in July, will affect both E-Z Pass and cash customers.

The cash toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.95 to $2.10. Tolls will go up from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-Z Pass users.

For a class 5 vehicle, a prevalent tractor-trailer class, tolls will increase from $10.17 to 10.78 for E-Z Pass and from $14.45 to $15.35 for cash.

The Turnpike Commission said the increase is necessary, so it can meet its funding obligations for PennDOT and pay for maintenance and improvements to the turnpike itself.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

