Heavy Snow Causes Roof to Collapse on Erie Roofing Business

A company who has been cleaning snow off of roofs for people experienced a problem of their own Friday night.

Around 9:00 p.m., part of a roof collapsed at the All-Weather Roofing and Siding Company located on West 17th Street in Erie.

The area that collapsed from the weight of the snow was 50 by 20 feet of metal roof.

The company's owner was inside the building when the collapse occurred but was not injured, according to Erie County 911 Dispatch.