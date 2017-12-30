Power Lines and Trees Down From Heavy Snow - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Power Lines and Trees Down From Heavy Snow

Posted: Updated:

The heavy snow caused some power lines and trees to fall in an Erie street.

Erie Police closed off East 28th Street from Wayne St. to Reed St. around 10:30 a.m., after power lines and trees fell on East 28th and Monroe Avenue.

There have been no reported power outages to that area.

It is still closed at this time.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com