Equipment Brought in to Clear Path for Stuck Snow Plow - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Equipment Brought in to Clear Path for Stuck Snow Plow

Posted: Updated:

Equipment was brought in to clear the way for a snow plow that became stuck Saturday.

It happened around noon on East 42nd Street near Genesee Ave., which is in southeast Erie near the Millcreek Township line.

The driver appeared to be using a side street covered in several inches of snow when the vehicle got too close to the edge of the road.

A piece of equipment was brought in to clear a path for the plow. Another truck also came to help make sure the plow could get out.

The plow was stuck for about 45 minutes.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com