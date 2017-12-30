Equipment Brought in to Clear Path for Stuck Snow Plow

Equipment was brought in to clear the way for a snow plow that became stuck Saturday.

It happened around noon on East 42nd Street near Genesee Ave., which is in southeast Erie near the Millcreek Township line.

The driver appeared to be using a side street covered in several inches of snow when the vehicle got too close to the edge of the road.

A piece of equipment was brought in to clear a path for the plow. Another truck also came to help make sure the plow could get out.

The plow was stuck for about 45 minutes.

