Harborcreek Digging Out From Lake Effect Snow Storms - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Harborcreek Digging Out From Lake Effect Snow Storms

Posted: Updated:
Harborcreek Township Harborcreek Township

The lake effect storms that continued today are a bit different than usual.

Normally the bulk of the sow falls in the traditional snowbelt, like Edinboro and other areas south of Interstate 90.

But since Monday the heaviest snow has been concentrated in Erie and areas to the east.

In Harborcreek, well over a foot of snow fell today, on top of several feet that fell since Christmas.

Veteran Harborcreek Township plow driver Nick Taccone says it has been more difficult than a normal winter storm.

He said, "It has been exceptionally bad.It is the worst storm I can remember in the 15 years I have been employed here."

Harborcreek homeowners have also been putting in long hours.

Homeowner Mike Cieslak said, "At least 2-3 times per day we snowblow, between me and the neighbors across the street. We are doing the driveways constantly. As the plows go by just burying us in."

It is the most snow Michael Sestak has ever had to deal with, and he has lived in the township for nearly 30 years.

He said, Oh, it is the worst storm I have had to deal with over the years. The most amount of snow I have ever seen."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com