What You Should Do to Prevent Roof Collapses

If you have not thought about cleaning the snow off your roof, you may want to start.

Erie News Now talk to Erie Code Enforcement manager Andy Zimmerman on ways to prevent your roof from collapsing.

He said listen for any cracking and look for cracks in your ceiling.

You should also remove any large icicles hanging from your roof because they add extra weight.

Zimmerman said the best thing you can do is pay attention.

"If you've got a good load on your roof, check it three four times a day," said Zimmerman. "When you get up in the morning, take a look. When you go to bed, take a look. You have to be diligent just to keep an eye on things and make sure everything is where it should be."

He also said most roofs can handle about two feet of snow on them.

