40 Vehicles Involved in Chain-Reaction Crash on Michigan Highway

Whiteout conditions across an icy Michigan highway triggered a major pileup Friday afternoon.

It happened along US 31 in Muskegon Township, which is northwest of Grand Rapids.

There were smashed cars and trucks with some ending up in a ditch.

In all, police said 40 vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction wreck.

It reportedly started when a car spun out of control in near zero visibility.

A state police cruiser was also caught up in the mess.

A parade of tow trucks arrived on scene to get vehicles off the highway, which was shutdown for nearly three hours.

Police said only three people suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now, WOOD and CNN. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.