Otters End 2017 With Murphy's First Win

It took four tries for the Erie Otters rookie net minder Daniel Murphy to register his first OHL win, but what a better time to do it then to end 2017 as the Otters left the year with a 3-2 win over Kingston.

Daniel Murphy stopped 33 of 25 shots to earn his first victory since coming to the Otters on December 7th.

"Just feels good," said Murphy on his first win. "It took four tries but I'm glad to finally get one under my belt. The team played great tonight. 20 guys went at it and we came out with a W."

Murphy had to stop nine shots in the opening 10 minutes of the game to keep it scoreless against the Frontenacs, but after that he was ready to go.

"Especially when their coming from the outside, it just warms me up basically for the in game," said Murphy. "it build s my confidence and I go from there.

The offense also had a strong showing in the victory registering two first period goals to support Murphy's play in net.

With just four minutes to play on the opening frame, Maxim Golod was able to chip home a rebound on an Owen Headrick shot to give Erie the first lead of the night.

The Otters wasted little time finding their second goal of the night, as just a minute and half later, Erie again capitalized on a rebound chance.

Alex Gritz fired home a shot from the point in front of the net as the Otters needs the first with a 2-0 lead.

"I thought as the game wore on, we settled in to the way we needed to play and that was possess the puck outstandingly offensively and did not do anything to really give them easy ice," said Erie Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg.

Kingston was able to cut the Otters lead in half halfway through the second as Nathan Dunkley redirect in front of Murphy

Gerra Poddubnyi gave the Otters back their lead with his 10th of the year right before the end of the the second.

Murphy stopped nine of 10 shots in the third period he faced, with the lone goal coming with just 3.4 seconds left in the third. The Otters ticked down the remainder of the clock for the victory to end 2017.

"For me that was about as complete an effort as we have seen here in awhile, so I was extremely happy with it," said Hartsburg.

The Erie Otters will not start their 2018 schedule until Wednesday when they set up for an OHL Finals rematch with the Mississauga Steelheads. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.