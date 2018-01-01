Minnesota Businesses Come to Erie to Help with Snow, Ice Removal

Two businesses traveled from Minnesota to help with snow removal efforts.

Absolutely Clean Window Washington and Steam Ice Dam Removal spent Sunday removing ice from homes.

The companies use steam-powered pressure washers to remove dangerous ice dams from roofs.

Company owner Jesse Lofgren said this approach to remove ice doesn't damage roofs like water-powered pressure washers tend to do.

The businesses are expected to remain in the area for a few weeks.

Anyone interested can go to AbsolutelyCleanWindowWashing.com or SteamIceDamRemoval.com.

