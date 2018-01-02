Ohio, New York Raise Minimum Wages; Pennsylvania's Remains Uncha - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ohio, New York Raise Minimum Wages; Pennsylvania's Remains Unchanged

The new year brings pay increases for some workers, including those in New York and Ohio.

Ohio raised its minimum wage to $8.30 per hour.

For New York as a whole, it is now $10.40 for standard workers and $11.75 for fast food workers. Those amounts are higher for workers in New York City, Long Island and Westchester.

Pennsylvania's minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. The last time it went up was in July 2009 when the federal minimum wage increased to $7.25.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have proposed legislation to raise it, but nothing is a done deal.

