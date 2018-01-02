Erie Skin Divers Plunge into Water in New Year's Day Tradition - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Skin Divers Plunge into Water in New Year's Day Tradition

Despite the snow and cold temperatures, a handful still plunged into the water Monday for the 49th annual New Year's Day Dive.

Six members of the Erie Skin Divers met at Dobbins Landing to participate in the tradition.

They planned to get in the water around 9:30 a.m. but started late because they had to clear away some snow first.

There was about two to three inches of ice in the water.

The divers said that ice was soft and recommend staying off it.

