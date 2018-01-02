National Fuel Projects Slightly Lower Natural Gas Prices Next Wi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

National Fuel Projects Slightly Lower Natural Gas Prices Next Winter



National Fuel said you can expect to pay a little less next winter for natural gas.

The company submitted its annual cost projection for gas purchases to be made from Aug. 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

It is expecting a decrease in costs of approximately $15.16 per year.

If approved, the monthly bill for the typical customer will drop $1.26 from $75.06 to $73.80 per month, or 1.68 percent, starting in August 2018.

The reason for the decrease is the costs associated with the purchase and transmission of natural gas are projected to be slight lower.

National Fuel is required to pass on to customers the market price for gas without any mark-up or discount.

