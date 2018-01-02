History Made During Council Swearing-in Ceremony at Erie City Ha - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

History Made During Council Swearing-in Ceremony at Erie City Hall

Posted: Updated:

History is made at a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, for Erie city council members.

Tuesday morning, Kathleen Schaaf and Liz Allen we're both sworn-in as Erie city council members.

Allen is a retired Erie Times News Columnist, Schaaf is an elementary school teacher.

It's the first time three women will serve on Erie city council at the same time. 

Erie News Now spoke with Allen and Schaaf after they took their oaths to serve, they're both humbled to be a part of history, "I think it's awesome," said Schaaf. "I think we all have something to bring and I am very excited about that," Schaaf continued.

"It's cool, at my age, I'm 66, to be part of history," said Allen.

Both new council members say open communication with the public will be a priority, "I think citizen engagement is really important, I have read the Erie Refocused plan twice, I have it on my kindle, so we have to make sure we listen to people," said Allen.

"My plan is just to be open and willing to be with as many as possible, I want to be hands on I want to be where I am needed in the community," said Schaaf.

Current members of city council, Jim Winarski and Caz Kwitowski both retained their seats on council, and were also sworn in Tuesday morning.

