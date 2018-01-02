Spizarny Sworn in as New Erie Police Chief - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Spizarny Sworn in as New Erie Police Chief

Posted: Updated:
Police Chief Dan Spizarny Police Chief Dan Spizarny

The City of Erie has a new police chief.

Erie Police Lt. Dan Spizarny, a 27 year veteran of the department, was sworn in today by new Mayor Joe Schember.

Spizarny will replace Don Dacus as head of the department.

Spizarny has held many different jobs during his long career.

He said he shares Schember's belief of the importance of improving police-community relations.

