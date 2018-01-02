City of Erie to Conduct Snow Removal Operation Wednesday; Some Vehicles Risk being Towed

The owners of vehicles parked on streets in the City of Erie should move their cars or risk being towed during snow removal operations Wednesday.

The Erie Streets Department and the City of Erie Police Department will be concentrating on the area of East 16th to 26th Streets from State St. to East Ave.

They will tow and ticket all vehicles that have allowed snow to build up that obstructs traffic or disrupts plows and emergency vehicles.

Vehicles that violate odd-even parking or other parking violations will be ticketed and towed, as well as vehicles that impede traffic.

In addition to the cost of the fine, towing and storage, owners may be charged additional fees for recovering the vehicle from the snow built up around it.

People who live in the area target are asked to contact the owner of a vehicle that could be towed.

