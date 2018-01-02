Call Intake Ends for Snow Removal Help; Volunteer Efforts Still - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Call Intake Ends for Snow Removal Help; Volunteer Efforts Still Underway

2-1-1 call intake has ended for humanitarian snow removal as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Erie County officials have announced.

Residents who have already called and been placed on a list by United Way's 2-1-1 Call Center will still have their snow removed.

More than 900 residents contacted the call center for snow removal help as of Tuesday.

The list of people receiving help are prioritized based on need. The include Erie County residents who are elderly, disabled or have a medical condition.

The Erie County Department of Public Safety is reminding residents to call 9-1-1 if they are worried the roof of their home or businesses may collapse.

