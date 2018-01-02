Bids Opened for McBride Viaduct Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced it has opened bids from seven companies for the McBride Viaduct project.

Swank Construction Company, of New Kensington, submitted the lowest bid of $1,446,028.19.

Of that cost, $1,149,185.50 would be used for bridge demolition and associated cleanup activities; and $296,842.69 for sidewalk construction, crosswalks and signal improvements, along with associated mobilization and traffic control costs, according to PennDOT.

The work includes the removal of the viaduct, piers, staircases and ramps. Sidewalks will be widened along the north end of East 12th Street, and pedestrian refuge areas at East 12th and the Bayfront Connector will be expanded. The project also includes the construction of handicap-accessible curb ramps and relocation of any impacted utilities.

The highest bid for the project came in at $3,738,766.

PennDOT will now review and verify the bid materials submitted by Swank Construction Company. If everything is in order, it will award a construction contract to the company and authorize the work within about ten weeks.

