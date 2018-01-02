Fatal Accident in Elk County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fatal Accident in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa -

Breaking news out of Elk County.
A fatal accident occurred at the 1840 block of Long Level Rd, Ridgway Township, just before 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.
According to a police report, a Dodge Neon, driven by Mathew P. Smith, 43, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons.
Smith crashed head-on into a Buick LeSabre traveling south. 
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Deputy Coroner at 4:55 p.m.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment of injuries.

