Fatal Accident in Elk County

Breaking news out of Elk County.

A fatal accident occurred at the 1840 block of Long Level Rd, Ridgway Township, just before 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to a police report, a Dodge Neon, driven by Mathew P. Smith, 43, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons.

Smith crashed head-on into a Buick LeSabre traveling south.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Deputy Coroner at 4:55 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment of injuries.