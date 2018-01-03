Erie Water Works Repairs Two New Year's Day Water Main Breaks - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Water Works Repairs Two New Year's Day Water Main Breaks

Posted: Updated:

Erie Water Works has repaired two New Year's Day water main breaks.

East 38th Street just west of Tops Market reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday after a break late Monday afternoon.

Water was shut off to some customers, so crews could make repairs.

Crews were expected to finish fixing a break on East Lake Road near Downing Ave. around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

No water customers were impacted by the repairs on the 16-inch main, which was also reported Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com