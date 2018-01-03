Erie Water Works Repairs Two New Year's Day Water Main Breaks

Erie Water Works has repaired two New Year's Day water main breaks.

East 38th Street just west of Tops Market reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday after a break late Monday afternoon.

Water was shut off to some customers, so crews could make repairs.

Crews were expected to finish fixing a break on East Lake Road near Downing Ave. around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

No water customers were impacted by the repairs on the 16-inch main, which was also reported Monday afternoon.

